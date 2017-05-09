Humane officials execute raid at alleged puppy mill in Kanawha County

13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
The Athens Police Department has made a major breakthrough in the search for a serial rapist.
The Athens Police Department has made a major breakthrough in the search for a serial rapist.
The West Virginia State Police tell 13 News that the man who kidnapped someone and led troopers on a multi-county chase has been apprehended. Justin Green, 31, was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a victim and forced them at knife point to flee in a vehicle from police. According to the WVSP Logan Detachment, Green kidnapped the victim and proceeded to create a Facebook Live recording before police were alerted. The chase ran through four counties, beginning in Logan and conti...
The West Virginia State Police tell 13 News that the man who kidnapped someone and led troopers on a multi-county chase has been apprehended. Justin Green, 31, was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a victim and forced them at knife point to flee in a vehicle from police. According to the WVSP Logan Detachment, Green kidnapped the victim and proceeded to create a Facebook Live recording before police were alerted. The chase ran through four counties, beginning in Logan and conti...
He is accused of playing the "tickle game," which consisted of inappropriate touching, with an 8-year-old female relative.
He is accused of playing the "tickle game," which consisted of inappropriate touching, with an 8-year-old female relative.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a volunteer firefighter for his role in two fires earlier this year.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a volunteer firefighter for his role in two fires earlier this year.
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a man at a local bar.
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a man at a local bar.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
A chase that began in Kanawha County Monday afternoon ended in an arrest in Mingo County. The chase was reported just after 5 p.m. in the Charleston area before the driver drove onto U.S. 119. The driver drove on U.S. 119 all the way into Mingo County before being arrested. It is not clear at this time what caused the chase, but several police units responded. The driver was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported as a result of the chase.
A chase that began in Kanawha County Monday afternoon ended in an arrest in Mingo County. The chase was reported just after 5 p.m. in the Charleston area before the driver drove onto U.S. 119. The driver drove on U.S. 119 all the way into Mingo County before being arrested. It is not clear at this time what caused the chase, but several police units responded. The driver was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported as a result of the chase.
A juvenile has been arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Cabell County. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, a sixteen-year-old juvenile was arrested after demanding money with a gun at the Dollar General store located on State Route 2 south of Lesage, WV Sunday night. The juvenile took off from the scene on foot, but was arrested by the Cabell County Sheriff's Office Monday and confessed to the crimes. The juvenile has been sent to the...
A juvenile has been arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Cabell County. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, a sixteen-year-old juvenile was arrested after demanding money with a gun at the Dollar General store located on State Route 2 south of Lesage, WV Sunday night. The juvenile took off from the scene on foot, but was arrested by the Cabell County Sheriff's Office Monday and confessed to the crimes. The juvenile has been sent to the...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...
A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening.
West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
He is accused of playing the "tickle game," which consisted of inappropriate touching, with an 8-year-old female relative.
He is accused of playing the "tickle game," which consisted of inappropriate touching, with an 8-year-old female relative.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a volunteer firefighter for his role in two fires earlier this year.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a volunteer firefighter for his role in two fires earlier this year.
Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.
Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.