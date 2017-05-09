Cops: Woman who had 'prophecy from God' threw bricks at car

BUDE, United Kingdom -- A mother in the United Kingdom had some tense moments after her toddler locked himself in her car. But for the 14-month-old, it was nothing but a good time. Kirsty Green was loading groceries into her car when her son Brandon locked himself in the car, Metro reported. Green posted a photo to her Facebook page that showed Brandon standing in the driver's seat with a huge smile on his face. "Thank you to the amazing guys who rescued m...

