Catlettsburg Man Arrested in Huntington Robbery

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has been charged in connection with a robbery that occurred nearly a month ago in Huntington.

40-year-old Brian Jeffrey Gornes, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a robbery at the Dollar General store located on the 800 block of 14th Street West in Huntington back on April 19th.

He was identified by the Huntington Police Department as a suspect responsible for the robbery and was arrested on Thursday.

The Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit worked with law enforcement officials in Kentucky to locate Gornes, who was arrested May 4.