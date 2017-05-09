Man Arrested in Connection to Two Recent Shootings in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Akron, Ohio, man has been charged in connection with two shootings in recent weeks in Huntington.

According to a press release from Huntington Police, Demaurea D. Davis, 20, has been charged with four counts of malicious wounding and two counts of wanton endangerment.

The charges stem from two separate incidents. The first occurred on April 28 in the 900 block of Washington Avenue. Curtis Capers was shot once in the back by the suspect outside of Capers’ residence.

The second incident occurred May 5 in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. The suspect shot three individuals – Freddie Haywood aka Francis Williams, Zachary Barnes and a juvenile. All three victims suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from a local hospital.

Davis was arrested at the Days Inn Hotel on U.S. 60 on May 5 during a reported domestic disturbance. A stolen firearm was found during the incident.

Huntington Police detectives worked with the West Virginia State Police in identifying and charging Davis.

Both shooting incidents remain under investigation, and more arrests are expected.