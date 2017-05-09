US Health Secretary Tom Price visits West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

Price visited the state Capitol in Charleston on Tuesday.

He was meeting privately with state and local policymakers and members of several groups, including first responders, treatment center workers and faith-based organizations.

West Virginia has the nation's highest drug overdose death rate by far, with 41.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2015, the latest year available.

Price started his national tour on opioid addiction last month in Wilmington, Ohio. He spoke earlier Tuesday in Lansing, Michigan.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to speak on the nation's opioid epidemic on Thursday at the University of Charleston.

