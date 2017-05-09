US Health Secretary Tom Price visits West Virginia

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).
Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
The House has backed legislation that would allow private sector companies to give employees compensation time off rather than overtime pay.
Federal mine safety officials are warning mine operators about several on-the-job deaths this year of miners who were working alone.
Schools won't have to cut the salt in kids' meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That's the word from the Trump administration on Monday.
West Virginia lawmakers say the new congressional spending plan contains a permanent extension of health care benefits for more than 22,000 retired miners and widows whose medical coverage is set to expire this month.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
He is accused of playing the "tickle game," which consisted of inappropriate touching, with an 8-year-old female relative.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a volunteer firefighter for his role in two fires earlier this year.
Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
