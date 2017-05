2 people dead after accident in Wayne County 2 people dead after accident in Wayne County KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene. KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY - An elderly woman was the victim of a fatal fire in Greenup County Kentucky last night. According to the Greenup County Coroner, Neil Wright, the victim was identified as Carolyn Hunt, 72, of South Shore, KY. The fire broke out at her home on East 1st Avenue in South Shore. Wright tells 13 News that Hunt was bedridden and was unable to escape the fire. Her husband was also in the home at the time of the fire but was able to to get out without serious physical i...

A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...

A chase that began in Kanawha County Monday afternoon ended in an arrest in Mingo County. The chase was reported just after 5 p.m. in the Charleston area before the driver drove onto U.S. 119. The driver drove on U.S. 119 all the way into Mingo County before being arrested. It is not clear at this time what caused the chase, but several police units responded. The driver was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported as a result of the chase.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver found himself stuck in a large sinkhole, which opened up as he was pulling into a Youngstown Burger King. Officials with the city's water department estimated that the sinkhole was one of the biggest that they've seen in the area. They cited the fluctuating weather as the likely cause. "In the rainy weather, after it has been cold, a lot of snow starts melting. The ground gets heavy from the water," said Joe Dunla...