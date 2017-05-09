2 people dead after accident in Wayne County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 people dead after accident in Wayne County

KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova.

Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle.

The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries.

Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage.

The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.

