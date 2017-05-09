Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’ - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

(Newark California Police Department/Facebook) (Newark California Police Department/Facebook)

NEWARK, CA (WCMH) — Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten.

Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

The police department in Newark, California made this offer May 4 on its Facebook page:

“Is your meth laced with deadly gluten? Not sure? Bring your meth down to the PD and we will test it for you for free!”

Since the post, it has been shared more than 195,000 times.

The Tecumseh Police Department in Oklahoma also made a PSA offering the free testing of meth, Monday in a Facebook post.

Neither department said whether anyone took them up on their offer.

