Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
Police say a homeless woman attacked a man's car because she received a "prophecy from God" urging her to "throw bricks at white men."
A high school Spanish teacher is on leave after district officials say she created a pinata with President Donald Trump’s face on it.
A Jackson County man is accused of sexually abusing a chicken and is being held on $25,000 bail.
Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who led police on a multi-state chase identified herself as Hillary Clinton.
His name isn't Walter White, but a former high school chemistry teacher pleaded guilty to four counts related to manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine.
Would you drink soda made from pickle juice? Well, one candy shop thinks you will.
Authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and chicken McNuggets.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening.
Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.
He is accused of playing the "tickle game," which consisted of inappropriate touching, with an 8-year-old female relative.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a volunteer firefighter for his role in two fires earlier this year.
Crews on the scene at an accident in Huntington tell 13 News that three vehicles collided on I-64 West near the 5th Street exit.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.
