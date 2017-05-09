Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately. Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign. © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights r... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately. Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign. © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights r...

W.V. House Kills Budget Bill
WV legislature trying to close half-billion budget gap
The West Virginia House has rejected the main component of the West Virginia budget bill. Recall that legislators are currently in a special session to get a budget passed. The House will reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday.

House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law
Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

West Virginia coal, gas taxes show ongoing industry uptick
Trump energy policy could be ket to WV economy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tax collections from coal and natural gas production have continued climbing in April, exceeding budget estimates by almost $11 million and prompting state officials to predict an energy sector uptick continuing into next year. They say the gain in mineral extraction tax receipts comes from a 60 percent increase in natural gas prices from a year ago and 19 percent increase in the state's coal production since Jan. 1. State Revenue Secretary D...

WV Rivers Seeks Governor to Limit Special Session to Only Budget Crisis
W.V. Rivers, along with thirteen other organizations asked the West Virginia Governor to limit the special session to only the budget crisis. According to a press release from W.V. Rivers, House Bill 2506 and Senate Bill 687 are in conflict with one another. Both bills passed the legislature. W.V. Rivers says HB 2506 changes the way toxic discharge limits are calculated, allowing more toxins to be released into our water. In a last minut...