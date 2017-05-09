Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

    Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:53:38 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately. Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign. © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights r...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately. Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign. © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights r...

  • US Health Secretary Tom Price visits West Virginia

    US Health Secretary Tom Price visits West Virginia

    U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

    U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

  • Rep. Jenkins Announces He is Running against Sen. Manchin

    Rep. Jenkins Announces He is Running against Sen. Manchin

    Monday, May 8 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-05-08 19:47:38 GMT

    In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

    In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.