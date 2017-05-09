No Nuclear Radiation Released After Collapse at Nuclear Reservation

CBS NEWS (KREM) -- Workers cover at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed Tuesday morning. Officials say no radiation was released and no workers were hurt.

Officials said a collapsed patch of ground above the tunnel was larger than first believed. The U.S. Department of Energy said the collapse covered about 400 square feet (37.1 square meters) instead of the 16 square feet (1.4 square meters) first reported.

Hundreds of workers were told to go into a "take cover" position after the tunnel in a plutonium uranium extraction (PUREX) plant collapsed.

The agency says the rail tunnels are hundreds of feet long, with about eight feet (2.4 meters) of soil covering them. The U.S. Department of Energy says the incident caused the soil above the tunnel to sink between 2 and 4 feet (half to 1.2 meters).

Hanford spent decades making plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons arsenal. The site was built during World War II, and plutonium included in the bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan was made there.