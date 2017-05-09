No Nuclear Radiation Released After Collapse at Nuclear Reservat - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

No Nuclear Radiation Released After Collapse at Nuclear Reservation

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
KREM KREM

CBS NEWS (KREM) -- Workers cover at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed Tuesday morning. Officials say no radiation was released and no workers were hurt.

Officials said a collapsed patch of ground above the tunnel was larger than first believed. The U.S. Department of Energy said the collapse covered about 400 square feet (37.1 square meters) instead of the 16 square feet (1.4 square meters) first reported.

Hundreds of workers were told to go into a "take cover" position after the tunnel in a plutonium uranium extraction (PUREX) plant collapsed.

The agency says the rail tunnels are hundreds of feet long, with about eight feet (2.4 meters) of soil covering them. The U.S. Department of Energy says the incident caused the soil above the tunnel to sink between 2 and 4 feet (half to 1.2 meters).

Hanford spent decades making plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons arsenal. The site was built during World War II, and plutonium included in the bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan was made there.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Danish brewery to offer Pisner, a beer made using human urine

    Danish brewery to offer Pisner, a beer made using human urine

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:25:03 GMT
    NORREBRO, DENMARK (WCMH) — A Danish brewery is putting the “p” in Pilsner. Nørrebro Bryghus brewery is releasing a new beer called Pisner, a Pilsner-style beer brewed with barley fertilized with human urine. The new beer is part of a “Beercycling” project developed by the Danish Agriculture and  Food Council. The project was announced in 2015 when the Agriculture and Food Council collected more than 54,000 liters of urine from attendees at t...
    NORREBRO, DENMARK (WCMH) — A Danish brewery is putting the “p” in Pilsner. Nørrebro Bryghus brewery is releasing a new beer called Pisner, a Pilsner-style beer brewed with barley fertilized with human urine. The new beer is part of a “Beercycling” project developed by the Danish Agriculture and  Food Council. The project was announced in 2015 when the Agriculture and Food Council collected more than 54,000 liters of urine from attendees at t...

  • No Nuclear Radiation Released After Collapse at Nuclear Reservation

    No Nuclear Radiation Released After Collapse at Nuclear Reservation

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:47:42 GMT
    KREMKREM
    CBS NEWS (KREM) -- Workers cover at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed Tuesday morning. Officials say no radiation was released and no workers were hurt. Officials said a collapsed patch of ground above the tunnel was larger than first believed. The U.S. Department of Energy said the collapse covered about 400 square feet (37.1 square meters) instead of the 16 square feet (1.4 square meters) first reported. Hundreds of work...
    CBS NEWS (KREM) -- Workers cover at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed Tuesday morning. Officials say no radiation was released and no workers were hurt. Officials said a collapsed patch of ground above the tunnel was larger than first believed. The U.S. Department of Energy said the collapse covered about 400 square feet (37.1 square meters) instead of the 16 square feet (1.4 square meters) first reported. Hundreds of work...

  • Dance mom to dance con: Abby Lee Miller gets year in prison

    Dance mom to dance con: Abby Lee Miller gets year in prison

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:33:48 GMT
    By JOE MANDAK Associated Press PITTSBURGH (AP) - Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,000 worth of income and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti also fined Miller $40,000 - on top of the $120,000 in currency she's forfeiting as part of guilty pleas entered last year - and ordered her to spend two years on p...
    By JOE MANDAK Associated Press PITTSBURGH (AP) - Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,000 worth of income and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti also fined Miller $40,000 - on top of the $120,000 in currency she's forfeiting as part of guilty pleas entered last year - and ordered her to spend two years on p...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.