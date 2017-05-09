Danish brewery to offer Pisner, a beer made using human urine - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Danish brewery to offer Pisner, a beer made using human urine

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
NORREBRO, DENMARK (WCMH) — A Danish brewery is putting the “p” in Pilsner.

Nørrebro Bryghus brewery is releasing a new beer called Pisner, a Pilsner-style beer brewed with barley fertilized with human urine. The new beer is part of a “Beercycling” project developed by the Danish Agriculture and  Food Council.

The project was announced in 2015 when the Agriculture and Food Council collected more than 54,000 liters of urine from attendees at the Roskilde music festival. Last year, the urine was given to Danish farmers who used it as fertilizer. The farmers were able to produce 11 tons of malted barley, which is now being brewed into Pisner.

Karen Hækkerup says this isn’t any different than other efforts in Denmark’s circular economy.

“Just as we have seen shops sell goods that would otherwise have been thrown out, Beercycling allows us to recycle a product that is normally flushed down the drain,” she said. “If you can brew a beer with urine as fertilizer, you can recycle almost anything.

Nørrebro Bryghus signed onto the project and will produce 60,000 bottles of Pisner.

The brewing process began in March this year, and Pisner will be available for public tasting in June 2017.

