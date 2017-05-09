West Virginia Hosts Sec.Tom Price & Kellyanne Conway

CHARLESTON- West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington.

50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage. Coverage that could go away under the Obamacare replacement.

"If we have an additional 50,000 individuals with no coverage, no way to get treatment- we think our problem is going to be light years more difficult," Secretary Crouch said in a press conference.

Tuesday when Secretary Tom Price and Kellyanne Conway visited Secretary Crouch and West Virginia stakeholders, they heard concerns about President Trump's proposal to phase out Medicaid expansion.

"We don't believe 50,000 people will lose coverage. As I said to the question over here, what our goal is, is to make certain that anybody that transitions from one program to another continues to have coverage, that the rug isn't pulled out from under anybody, that nobody falls through the cracks," Secretary Price explained.

Secretary Price also answered questions on the President's plan to defund the Office of National Drug Policy. He says instead, he will now recommend the President adds funding to fighting the drug epidemic, but only where the dollars are most effective.

"Not just providing the resources that have been provided for this problem, but providing even more and it's not because we believe money solves every problem but because we believe more resources need to be brought to bear on this issue," Secretary Price added.

President Trump has created a task force to tackle the drug abuse epidemic, headed by Governor Chris Christie.

Now Conway says the focus will be on the local level.

"This is a non-partisan issue with a bi-partisan solution. And we recognize at the Whitehouse that no state has been spared and no demographic has been untouched by what has become a full-on nationwide epidemic," Conway said.

Secretary Crouch says he believes the meeting will yield good things for West Virginia including more funding for treatment, education and prevention.