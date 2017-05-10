WV court affirms civil rights violation dismissal - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV court affirms civil rights violation dismissal

Posted: Updated:

The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing.

The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition.

Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave protections based on sexual orientation out of the law.

The Supreme Court ruled that state code clearly defines sex as male or female, does not address sexual orientation and that lawmakers have rejected attempts to include sexual orientation since the law was enacted three decades ago.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • US brings in more technology to fight drug smuggling at sea

    US brings in more technology to fight drug smuggling at sea

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:50 AM EDT2017-05-10 08:50:07 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    More than a dozen nations in Central and South America have essentially outsourced their drug-interdiction efforts to the U.S.

    More than a dozen nations in Central and South America have essentially outsourced their drug-interdiction efforts to the U.S.

  • Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 07:26:09 GMT
    wkrg.comwkrg.com

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

  • WV court affirms civil rights violation dismissal

    WV court affirms civil rights violation dismissal

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:13 AM EDT2017-05-10 07:13:25 GMT

    The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday.

    The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kanawha County Children Found to be Living in Kennels for Animals

    Kanawha County Children Found to be Living in Kennels for Animals

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-05-09 14:52:50 GMT

    A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury.  Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...

    A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury.  Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...

  • Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:56:39 GMT

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

  • Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-05-09 13:32:45 GMT

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.