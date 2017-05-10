Schools warning parents of self-harm game - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Schools warning parents of self-harm game

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG) - The Baldwin County Public School System in Alabama has issued a warning to parents about a game that encourages players to harm themselves and potentially commit suicide.

The "Blue Whale" game has reportedly reached two high schools in Baldwin County, though officials wouldn't confirm which ones.  News 5 is told some students have come forward regarding the game, though officials don't believe any students have harmed themselves playing.

According to research done by Snopes, the player signs up to follow an administrator's tasks over the course of 50 days, which can include anything from cutting yourself to listening to a song. The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

Peer pressure is associated with the game through apps like Snapchat. Teenagers supposedly "tag" each other and challenge them to play. The student then downloads the Blue Whale app, which hacks into their personal information and cannot be deleted. The app originators then threaten the teenagers with harm to their families or releasing of personal information until they kill themselves.

"It is my understanding that this very dangerous game may have possibly already been introduced on two of our high school campuses," reads the FYI post on the Baldwin County Public Schools Facebook Page.

Various media reports claim that as many as 130 people killed themselves in Russia from playing the game.  Snopes says those claims are unproven, though they do acknowledge the game as a potential danger.

The Baldwin County Public School system posted several links to articles that are resources with more information:

https://patch.com/connecticut/danbury/blue-whale-challenge-danbury-superintendent-warns-dangerous-social-media-trend

http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/blue-whale-challenge

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/3003805/blue-whale-suicide-game-online-victims/

