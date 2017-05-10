AMBER Alert issued for child out of Akron,OH

AKRON, OH (WCMH)– A statewide Amber Alert has been issued by the Akron Police Department for a one-year-old boy.

The child, Darius Heard Jr., was reportedly taken by his non-custodial father.

The child is said to be a black male, 2 feet tall, and about 35 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue Nautica Polo shirt and a diaper. Police say he has a scar on his forehead.

The suspect, Darius Rashaad Heard Sr., is described as a 27-year-old black male. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jackets and grey shorts.

Police believe they are in a late-model silver Chevy Sonic. The car may have Texas plates and an Enterprise Rental sticker on the driver’s side of the front windshield.

The child was taken from Callis Oval in Akron.

If you see them, or have any information about the incident, please call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).

There are no photos of the child available at this time.