Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end of prison term

Danish brewery to offer Pisner, a beer made using human urine NORREBRO, DENMARK (WCMH) — A Danish brewery is putting the "p" in Pilsner. Nørrebro Bryghus brewery is releasing a new beer called Pisner, a Pilsner-style beer brewed with barley fertilized with human urine. The new beer is part of a "Beercycling" project developed by the Danish Agriculture and Food Council. The project was announced in 2015 when the Agriculture and Food Council collected more than 54,000 liters of urine from attendees at t...

No Nuclear Radiation Released After Collapse at Nuclear Reservation CBS NEWS (KREM) -- Workers cover at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed Tuesday morning. Officials say no radiation was released and no workers were hurt. Officials said a collapsed patch of ground above the tunnel was larger than first believed. The U.S. Department of Energy said the collapse covered about 400 square feet (37.1 square meters) instead of the 16 square feet (1.4 square meters) first reported. Hundreds of work...

Dance mom to dance con: Abby Lee Miller gets year in prison By JOE MANDAK Associated Press PITTSBURGH (AP) - Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,000 worth of income and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti also fined Miller $40,000 - on top of the $120,000 in currency she's forfeiting as part of guilty pleas entered last year - and ordered her to spend two years on p...