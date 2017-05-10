Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end of prison term - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end of prison term

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship is finishing up a one-year federal prison sentence related to the deadliest U.S. mine explosion in four decades.
    
According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Blankenship is set to be released Wednesday from a halfway house in Phoenix, Arizona. He must serve one year of supervised release.
    
Blankenship was sentenced last year for a misdemeanor conviction of conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards at Massey's Upper Big Branch Mine in southern West Virginia, where 29 workers died in a 2010 explosion.
    
In January, a three-judge appeals panel affirmed Blankenship's 2015 conviction.
    
Blankenship, who's 67, served most of his sentence at Correctional Institute Taft near Bakersfield, California.

