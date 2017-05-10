1 arrested after brawl aboard Southwest jet during deplaning - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

1 arrested after brawl aboard Southwest jet during deplaning

Posted: Updated:

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet deplaning in Burbank after arriving from Dallas.

A statement Tuesday from the Dallas-based air carrier said the incident happened Sunday aboard Flight 2530 during deplaning at Burbank Bob Hope Airport in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles.

The fight involved three passengers aboard the Boeing 737. Southwest spokeswoman Alyssa Eliasen says police were summoned and one passenger was arrested, while another incurred minor injuries that didn't prevent further travel.

There was no word on what prompted the quarrel. The Southwest statement says flight crews are trained to de-escalate conflict.

The brawl is the latest in a series of disturbances involving U.S. airliners. Problems began last month with cellphone video capturing a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight. Other horror stories from customers surfaced later involving flights on Delta and American airlines.

Then late Monday, irate passengers swarmed ticket counters at the Fort Lauderdale airport after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights, blaming the decision on pilots' failure to show up. Some travelers started a near-riot at the Fort Lauderdale terminal as hundreds of travelers were left stranded.

Deputies arrested three people from New York in the Fort Lauderdale airport, charging them with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • 1 arrested after brawl aboard Southwest jet during deplaning

    1 arrested after brawl aboard Southwest jet during deplaning

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-05-10 14:25:48 GMT

    One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet deplaning.

    One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet deplaning.

  • Journalist Arrested at West Virginia State Capitol Building

    Journalist Arrested at West Virginia State Capitol Building

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-05-10 01:03:11 GMT

    A journalist has been arrested after breaching secret service agents at the State Capitol. According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, was aggressively breaching secret service agents to the point where agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area walking up the hallway to the main building of the Capitol. The criminal action originated from a visit from Counslor of President Trump Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human R...

    A journalist has been arrested after breaching secret service agents at the State Capitol. According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, was aggressively breaching secret service agents to the point where agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area walking up the hallway to the main building of the Capitol. The criminal action originated from a visit from Counslor of President Trump Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human R...

  • Charleston Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal West Side Shooting

    Charleston Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal West Side Shooting

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:44:51 GMT
    © Alyssa Meisner© Alyssa Meisner

    Charleston Police have identified the victim of the overnight fatal shooting on Charleston's West Side.

    Charleston Police have identified the victim of the overnight fatal shooting on Charleston's West Side.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 07:26:09 GMT
    wkrg.comwkrg.com

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

  • Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-05-09 13:32:45 GMT

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

  • Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:56:39 GMT

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.