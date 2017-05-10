Kentucky state police find $1.5M of heroin in traffic stop

PRINCETON, Ky. (AP) - State police have seized 33 pounds of heroin and arrested two Utah men after a traffic stop in western Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2pjH9Wn ) that state police say they stopped a truck for a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 24 in Lyon County and found a small amount of heroin on one of the men. A search of the rest of the vehicle yielded the cache of heroin, with an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

Troopers arrested driver, 29-year-old Roberto Orozco, and passenger, 50-year-old Alberto Leal-Martinez. They have been charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin and were being held at Caldwell County Jail. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

