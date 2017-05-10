Huntington escapee arrested at Kanawha County Taco Bell - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington escapee arrested at Kanawha County Taco Bell

Posted: Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV - A Huntington man has been arrested after he escaped home confinement in January 2017.

Steven McCallister, 25, of Huntington, removed his ankle monitor without notifying the Cabell County Sheriff's Department or the Alternative Sentencing Program.

He had previously received for a felony charge of entry of a building other than a dwelling.

According to the criminal complaint, McCallister was apprehended yesterday, May 9th, 2017 after he was located at a Taco Bell restaurant in St. Albans, WV. 

He is now facing a felony charge of escaping.

McCallister was transported to Western Regional Jail where he is being held on $100,000 surety/cash bond.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Huntington escapee arrested at Kanawha County Taco Bell

    Huntington escapee arrested at Kanawha County Taco Bell

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-10 15:47:20 GMT
    CABELL COUNTY, WV - A Huntington man has been arrested after he escaped home confinement in January 2017. Steven McCallister, 25, of Huntington, removed his ankle monitor without notifying the Cabell County Sheriff's Department or the Alternative Sentencing Program. He had previously received for a felony charge of entry of a building other than a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, McCallister was apprehended yesterday, May 9th, 2017 after he was located at a Taco ...
    CABELL COUNTY, WV - A Huntington man has been arrested after he escaped home confinement in January 2017. Steven McCallister, 25, of Huntington, removed his ankle monitor without notifying the Cabell County Sheriff's Department or the Alternative Sentencing Program. He had previously received for a felony charge of entry of a building other than a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, McCallister was apprehended yesterday, May 9th, 2017 after he was located at a Taco ...

  • Ashland Police Capture Escaped Inmate

    Ashland Police Capture Escaped Inmate

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:35 AM EDT2017-05-10 15:35:15 GMT
    UPDATE: 5/10/2017 The Ashland Police have captured Roman E. Lewis, who had recently escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center on Friday, May 5th, 2017. Police say the arrest was made on May 8th, 2017 after Lewis was seen at a local Ashland fast food restaurant.  Lewis was wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. He is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center. ORIGINAL: Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashla...
    UPDATE: 5/10/2017 The Ashland Police have captured Roman E. Lewis, who had recently escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center on Friday, May 5th, 2017. Police say the arrest was made on May 8th, 2017 after Lewis was seen at a local Ashland fast food restaurant.  Lewis was wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. He is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center. ORIGINAL: Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashla...

  • Kentucky state police find $1.5M of heroin in traffic stop

    Kentucky state police find $1.5M of heroin in traffic stop

    State police have seized 33 pounds of heroin and arrested two Utah men after a traffic stop in Kentucky.

    State police have seized 33 pounds of heroin and arrested two Utah men after a traffic stop in Kentucky.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 07:26:09 GMT
    wkrg.comwkrg.com

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

  • Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-05-09 13:32:45 GMT

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

  • Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:56:39 GMT

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.