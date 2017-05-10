Research shows Tequila could help with bone health - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Research shows Tequila could help with bone health

CINVESTAV, Mexico (WCMH) –Raise a toast! That shot of tequila may actually be helping you strengthen your bones.

According to Science Daily, Mexican scientist Dr. Mercedes Lopez studied substances from the blue variety of the Agave tequilana, the plant used to make the traditional Mexican drink, that helps the body absorb calcium.

Lopez states that “the consumption of fructans contained in the agave, in collaboration with adequate intestinal micriobiota, promotes the formation of new bone, even with the presence of osteoporosis.”

The results of the study could mean an alternative treatment for osteoporosis.

