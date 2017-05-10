Research shows Tequila could help with bone health

Raise a toast! That shot of tequila may actually be helping you strengthen your bones.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are commonly used over-the-counter drugs to relieve pain or reduce fever, but new research suggests people who take them routinely could face a higher risk of a heart attack.
Though Lyme disease is the most prevalent, and most well-known, tick-borne virus, it isn't the only reason to take extra precautions when walking in the woods.
Police said Fentanyl is a powerful prescription painkiller that is about 100 times more toxic than morphine.
Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
A journalist has been arrested after breaching secret service agents at the State Capitol. According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, was aggressively breaching secret service agents to the point where agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area walking up the hallway to the main building of the Capitol. The criminal action originated from a visit from Counslor of President Trump Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human R...
He is accused of playing the "tickle game," which consisted of inappropriate touching, with an 8-year-old female relative.
West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
