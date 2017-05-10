OSHP Troopers seize 2,000 Oxycodone pills during traffic stop - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

OSHP Troopers seize 2,000 Oxycodone pills during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol)

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WCMH) - Two men from Detroit are facing charges after troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 3:18pm, May 2, troopers stopped a rented 2017 Cadillac XTS will Illinois registration for a lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.

Trooper said they observed criminal indicators and a drug-sniffing K9 was called to the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 2,080 Oxycodone pills worth approximately $68,000, hidden in a spare tire compartment, according to troopers.

The driver, Shirnina M. Bates, 35, and passenger, Zevon R. McCurdy, 38, both from Detroit, Michigan, were arrested and incarcerated in the Summit County Jail. Each was charged with possession and trafficking in a schedule II controlled substance, both first-degree felonies.

