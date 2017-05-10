Police Seek Public's Help in Hit and Run

The Hurricane Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a hit and run last Sunday.

Police are looking for a Silver or Gray Jeep Cherokee that was involved in a hit and run on Sunday around 5:30pm in the area of the U.S. 60 and Route 34 split.

This vehicle struck two other vehicles and took off on Route 34 towards Hurricane.

This vehicle likely has heavy front end damage.

It appears that the driver and passenger were females, which are shown in the pictures below.

If you have any information on the driver and/or passenger of this vehicle please contact the Hurricane Police Department at 304-562-9911 or you can send us a message on here.