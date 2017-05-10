UC President Announces 2018 Retirement - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UC President Announces 2018 Retirement

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Dr. Edwin Welch, President of the University of Charleston Dr. Edwin Welch, President of the University of Charleston

Dr. Edwin Welch, President of the University of Charleston, has announced his retirement for June 2018, according to a spokesperson for the University of Charleston.

Dr. Welch has been President of the University of Charleston since 1989. 

He has led the institution through a period of unprecedented fundraising, expansion of full-time student enrollment, redefining the institution’s mission, transforming its academic program, adding graduate schools in pharmacy, physician’s assistant and business, constructing 7 of the 11 buildings on campus, and acquiring national recognition for UC’s leadership in outcomes-based learning and student assessment.

He led the creation of a central administrative computing corporation (i.e., ICE) which serves eight colleges and universities in four states and the expansion of the University into Beckley and Martinsburg, West Virginia as well as into online education.

In May 2006, Dr. Welch was given the first-ever Charles L. Foreman Award for Innovation in Private Higher Education by the Foundation for Independent Higher Education.

A year later, Dr. Welch was the recipient of the 2007 YMCA Spirit of the Valley Award in recognition of his exemplary community service, and his selfless concern and care for the Charleston community. He has the unique distinction of having a tug boat named for him.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 07:26:09 GMT
    wkrg.comwkrg.com

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

  • Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-05-09 13:32:45 GMT

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

  • Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:56:39 GMT

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.