Update: Missing Gallia County Man Found Safe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Missing Gallia County Man Found Safe

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 5/10/17 @ 6:05 p.m.

David Wooldridge Jr. has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL: 5/10/17 @ 4 p.m.

Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man.

According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr.

Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.

