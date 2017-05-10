Update: Missing Gallia County Man Found Safe

UPDATE: 5/10/17 @ 6:05 p.m.

David Wooldridge Jr. has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL: 5/10/17 @ 4 p.m.

Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man.

According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr.

Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.