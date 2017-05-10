High Tech Voting Machines Come to Kanawha County

"And were going to take this ballot, and just push it there, and there you go," said an election technician.

What you're watching is the new high-tech voting system in Kanawha County, that is quickly spreading across West Virginia. It relies on a touch screen, and the ability of voters to correct mistakes, before their votes are electronically counted and secured.

"I think it will be easier on a lot of the older people that we've seen, that maybe have arthritis. It was hard for them to hold a pen, or to see the dots to circle in," said Veronica Westfall, the St. Albans City Recorder.

And with all of the concerns about hacking and voter fraud these days, election workers say there are plenty of safe guards.

"There is security in it and the voter has the right - once they vote - they can look at exactly how they vote, they can see that the ballot went in and is tabulated," said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

The machines are being demonstrated in Saint Albans and Dunbar, two cities holding elections on June 3rd. For now, the new machines are getting a big thumbs up from voters.

"I think it's great; it’s great. I don't like penciling in them little circles. I'd get so tired, I'd just quit and give up," said Joy Crisp, a voter.

Kanawha county is paying $3 million dollars to modernize it's election system.

"With the addition of Kanawha County, there are now ten counties in the State of West Virginia using this new high-tech voting system. It is hoped within the few few years, all 55 counties in the Mountain State will be on board," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.