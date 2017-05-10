Drugged driving a growing concern in West Virginia

Drugged driving is becoming a serious concern nationally and in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program there were 352 drug related impaired driving arrests in 2011. By 2015 that number sky rocketed to 2,260. In April 2017 police say a chain- reaction crash that ultimately killed a 70 year old man was started by a driver who was under the influence of drugs. The woman who was accused turned herself in to police a few days ago. Motorists say it is troubling trend.

"I think it is definitely a problem you see frequently in our area," said Bri Wood. "people are overdosing in their cars on heroin and things like that."

Many of the field sobriety tests used to determine if someone may be drunk can also help determine if someone is under the influence of drugs.

Officers are trained to recognize things such as pupil size, speech patterns and breathing patterns.