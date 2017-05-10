One Person Killed in Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Killed in Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Elbert Mosely Elbert Mosely

One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

According to dispatchers, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided at the 7900 block of Sissonville Drive around 8:45 p.m.

The motorcycle went over an embankment as a result of the crash. The driver of that motorcycle was killed.

The driver in the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Expect significant delays in that location, as Sissonville Drive is shut down while crews work at the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • One Person Killed in Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

    One Person Killed in Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:22:02 GMT
    Elbert MoselyElbert Mosely

    One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

    One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

  • UPDATE: Victims Identified in Deadly I-77 Crash

    UPDATE: Victims Identified in Deadly I-77 Crash

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-05-10 00:18:48 GMT

    West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening. 

    West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening. 

  • Charleston Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal West Side Shooting

    Charleston Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal West Side Shooting

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:44:51 GMT
    © Alyssa Meisner© Alyssa Meisner

    Charleston Police have identified the victim of the overnight fatal shooting on Charleston's West Side.

    Charleston Police have identified the victim of the overnight fatal shooting on Charleston's West Side.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 07:26:09 GMT
    wkrg.comwkrg.com

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

  • Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-05-09 13:32:45 GMT

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

  • Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:56:39 GMT

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.