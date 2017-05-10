One Person Killed in Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

According to dispatchers, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided at the 7900 block of Sissonville Drive around 8:45 p.m.

The motorcycle went over an embankment as a result of the crash. The driver of that motorcycle was killed.

The driver in the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Expect significant delays in that location, as Sissonville Drive is shut down while crews work at the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene.