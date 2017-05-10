Victim Identified in Fatal Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

UPDATE: 5/11/2017 1:55 p.m.s

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim of last night's fatal motorcycle accident in Sissonville.

According to a release, crews responded to a two vehicle crash at roughly 8:45 p.m. involving a car and motorcycle.

It happened near the 7900 block of Sissonville Drive.

Dallas Franklin Call, 24, of Sissonville, was driving the motorcycle when it crossed paths with the other vehicle, and struck a utility pole.

Mr. Call was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicle received minor, non life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and criminal charges may be considered.

