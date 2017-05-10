Plans for new East End restaurants still awaiting final deal

A plan to bring four new restaurants to the East End of Charleston may now be taking a little longer than expected.

The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) owns the property and land on the East End. In November 2017 Tennessee based Fresh Capital Group entered into a developmental agreement with CURA that gave them 180 days to look at the properties and make a deal. But after looking deeper into one of them they asked for more time.

As the traffic buzzes by the storefronts that have been empty for years, businesses already open on the East End can’t help but be excited by the prospect of more.

"Restaurants and retail and community go hand and hand, people need to eat every day," said Joe Solomon who runs Homeward Bound Books inside Sullivan's Records.

The shop is right down the street from 1601-1609 Washington St. E which one of the properties Fresh Capital plans to develop. Two new restaurants would go there and Solomon thinks that would help everyone.

"I feel like it’s not just a good bet for us, I feel like it’s a good bet for those businesses," he said.

CURA’s Executive Director Ron Butlin says Fresh Capital is now a third of the way through another 90 day period to get a deal done. It asked for added time after getting a closer look at the location.

"It does have some asbestos that’s relatively easy to mitigate, it has some structural problems," said Butlin.

Butlin says part of the conversation now is about if the building should be knocked down and if so how much is the land there then worth.

Even though a final deal still is not in place Butlin says Fresh Capital is still very excited about coming to Charleston. The other spot it would bring the other two new restaurants to is the lot by Rite Aid on the East End.