Interstate 77 Reopens Opens After Crash in Jackson County, WV

CHARLESTON, WV -

UPDATE: According to local farmer, James Suck, the crash along I77 earlier this morning was a single vehicle accident involving a car and one horse. The one horse died, the driver are passenger are in critical condition.

Two other horses were in the area at the time of the crash. They were captured and taken to a local farm. The owner of these horses is being asked to contact the Ripley Police Department to pick up the other horses.

UPDATE: Interstate 77 is back open after an overnight crash. 

The northbound lanes at Mile Marker 141 were closed after a crash involving a truck hauling horses. 

Dispatchers tell us at least one person was taken to Jackson General Hospital in Ripley.

One horse was hit by a car after the initial Crash.

ORIGINAL: 

Dispatchers in Jackson County, WV say north bound Interstate 77 is closed. A crash happened just before 1 Thursday morning involving a truck pulling a horse trailer. The northbound lanes around Mile Marker 141 are closed at this time. That's north of Ripley.

Dispatchers tell us one horse has already been hit. Crews are on the scene trying to catch others.

No word on other injuries at this time.

Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

