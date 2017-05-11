Part of Interstate 77 closed in Jackson County, WV after crash i - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Part of Interstate 77 closed in Jackson County, WV after crash involving horses

CHARLESTON, WV -

Dispatchers in Jackson County, WV say north bound Interstate 77 is closed. A crash happened just before 1 Thursday morning involving a truck pulling a horse trailer. The northbound lanes around Mile Marker 141 are closed at this time. That's north of Ripley.

Dispatchers tell us one horse has already been hit. Crews are on the scene trying to catch others.

No word on other injuries at this time.

