Con Artists Stealing Family Pets, Selling Them in "Dog Flipping" - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Con Artists Stealing Family Pets, Selling Them in "Dog Flipping" Scams

Posted: Updated:

SHERWOOD, AR (KARK) - Imagine your family pet goes missing, only to find out they were snatched from your yard and wound up on an online yard sale site.

It's what some in central Arkansas have coined "dog-flipping," and one Sherwood woman says she fell victim to the scam. 

At 16-years-old and no bigger than a beanie baby, Dawn Baty's dog "Misty" doesn't cover a lot of ground.

"She doesn't ever run off because she's so little and old," Dawn said.

So Dawn never had a problem letting the pint-sized pup out front. Until one day...

"I went inside I think to just put my purse down, I mean just a matter of seconds I came back outside and she was nowhere to be found," Dawn said.

Dawn searched every corner of her Sherwood neighborhood but saw no sign of Misty.

She put in a call to animal control. No luck there, either.

So she turned to social media, posting a "missing" ad on the Arkansas Lost and Found Pet Network Facebook page.

"Someone from there sent me a message and said 'Is this your dog?'" Dawn said. "And they actually sent me a picture of where she was posted on a yard sale site in a totally different town."

Sure enough, there was a dog that looked unmistakably like Misty, listed "For Sale" on a Watson Chapel Yard Sale site.

"I knew without a doubt it was my dog because she this little tongue that hangs out to the side," Dawn said.

Meanwhile, Brittany Hodges knew without a doubt that this -- was a dog-flipping scam.

"That's sort of my specialty," Brittany said.

"She called me one day out of the blue," Dawn said.

As an admin with the Lost And Found Pet Network, Brittany comes across a few cases like this every month.

So, she does whatever she can, often relying on her and her husband's law enforcement backgrounds to try and get people's pets back.

"I don't really do any actual -- well, sometimes I do detective work," Brittany said.

She says desperation often drives owners to try and buy their pets back. And that's exactly what Dawn tried to do -- offering the alleged scammer $300. But as soon as they set a time and place to meet, the seller appeared to get cold feet, telling Dawn her dog had "run away."

"Once the person with the pet finds out that's the owner, they become scared because they're in possession of someone else's dog and trying to sell it. That's actually a crime. So usually, at that point, they'll try to dump or sell the dog real fast so it's no longer in their possession," Brittany said.

Once your dog falls into the hands of a flipper, Brittany says you've got about 50/50 odds of getting it back. And, unfortunately, there's not much the police can do about it. Because dogs are usually stolen in one place and re-sold in another, that creates jurisdictional issues.

"A police agency is going to need a definition for proof of pet ownership in order to be able to charge someone with a crime," Brittany said.

Brittany feels state law also doesn't clearly define pet ownership or how to prove it. That ambiguity gives some dog-flippers a loophole to hide behind. 

"I am sure that it is happening much more than we know about," Brittany said.

Luckily for Dawn and Brittany, after nearly two weeks of hounding the people they think took Misty, somebody wound up dumping her at a shelter. 

"Even though it wasn't my pet, I feel relieved," Brittany said.

"It was very traumatic for us. There were times when we thought we might never get her back," Dawn said.

While Dawn's dog-flipping scare came with a happy ending, she's not taking any chances. Both Misty and her other dog have since been micro-chipped. 

So even though this tiny dog can't move very fast or very far, from here on out her owners will be keeping her on a very tight leash. 

Despite the anecdotal evidence, and complaints made to law enforcement, our sister station, KARK, couldn't find a case of anyone prosecuted for a dog-flipping scam. 

If anything like that were to happen to your dog, a microchip is your best shot of proving ownership. Things like photos, vet records, or registry papers usually won't cut it.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Con Artists Stealing Family Pets, Selling Them in "Dog Flipping" Scams

    Con Artists Stealing Family Pets, Selling Them in "Dog Flipping" Scams

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:51:40 GMT

    Imagine your family pet goes missing, only to find out they were snatched from your yard and wound up on an online yard sale site. It's what some have coined "dog-flipping."

    Imagine your family pet goes missing, only to find out they were snatched from your yard and wound up on an online yard sale site. It's what some have coined "dog-flipping."

  • Police: Half-naked driver crashes car into Ohio store to get beer

    Police: Half-naked driver crashes car into Ohio store to get beer

    Police in Ohio say a half-naked man intentionally crashed his car into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee.

    Police in Ohio say a half-naked man intentionally crashed his car into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee.

  • W.Va. Court Affirms Civil Rights Violation Dismissal

    W.Va. Court Affirms Civil Rights Violation Dismissal

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-10 21:32:42 GMT
    ASSOCIATED PRESS - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing. The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition. Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave...
    ASSOCIATED PRESS - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing. The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition. Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.