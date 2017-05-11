Virginia Company and 5 Individuals Indicted for Smuggling Cigarette in WV

CLEARBROOK, VA (WHAG) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged five individuals with cigarette smuggling across state lines.

The five individuals charged were:

Udayappan Subramanian, 40, of Haymarket, Virginia

Joao Catarino, 78, of Statesville, North Carolina

Pedro Reyes-Diaz, 40, of Pembroke Pines, Florida

Alvin Contreras, 43, of New Britain, Connecticut

Reynold Vaz, 35, a fugitive in Canada

Jaya Company, LLC of Haymarket, Virginia

They are alleged to have conspired to profit from the unlawful sale of contraband cigarettes.

The indictment charges that the defendants transported large quantities of cigarettes across state lines for redistribution and sale.

The cigarettes were acquired in Virginia, where the tax rate for cigarettes is one of the lowest in the nation and sold in other states, including New York, which has one of the nation’s highest tax rates. The cigarettes were possessed and transported in West Virginia.

Tobacco retailer The Olde Stone Truck Stop, of Clear Brook, Virginia, which was owned by Jaya Company, LLC, owned and operated by defendant Subramanian, was responsible for the acquisition of the contraband.

Jaya Company and Subramanian are alleged to have purchased millions of dollars worth of cigarettes from various wholesalers.