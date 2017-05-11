Four arrested during undercover drug bust in Wayne County

Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department arrested four people following two separate drug busts. According to criminal complaints, Christopher Clark, Melissa Hanlon, Andrew Maynard, and Jimmy Merritt were arrested after being caught selling suboxone to undercover police. Hanlon, Maynard, and Merrit are each facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Their bond has not been set. Clark is facing charges of aiding and abetting the delivery of a controlled ...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged five individuals with cigarette smuggling across state lines.
Imagine your family pet goes missing, only to find out they were snatched from your yard and wound up on an online yard sale site. It's what some have coined "dog-flipping."
Police in Ohio say a half-naked man intentionally crashed his car into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee.
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a man at a local bar.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
Two men from Detroit are facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
Dispatchers in Jackson County, WV say north bound Interstate 77 is closed. A crash happened just before 1 Thursday morning involving a truck pulling a horse trailer. The northbound lanes around Mile Marker 141 are closed at this time.
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
Seven brothers and sisters are being adopted by the same family after spending nearly four years in foster care.
Parents beware: a dangerous social media trend most adults don’t know about is making its way across Instagram. It’s called Finsta.
