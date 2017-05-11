AG Sessions avoids talks of FBI director in West Virginia

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.
West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington. 50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage.
West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington. 50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).
In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).
Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
The House has backed legislation that would allow private sector companies to give employees compensation time off rather than overtime pay.
The House has backed legislation that would allow private sector companies to give employees compensation time off rather than overtime pay.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.
One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
Dispatchers in Jackson County, WV say north bound Interstate 77 is closed. A crash happened just before 1 Thursday morning involving a truck pulling a horse trailer. The northbound lanes around Mile Marker 141 are closed at this time.
Dispatchers in Jackson County, WV say north bound Interstate 77 is closed. A crash happened just before 1 Thursday morning involving a truck pulling a horse trailer. The northbound lanes around Mile Marker 141 are closed at this time.
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
Seven brothers and sisters are being adopted by the same family after spending nearly four years in foster care.
Seven brothers and sisters are being adopted by the same family after spending nearly four years in foster care.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Two men from Detroit are facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.
Two men from Detroit are facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.
Parents beware: a dangerous social media trend most adults don’t know about is making its way across Instagram. It’s called Finsta.
Parents beware: a dangerous social media trend most adults don’t know about is making its way across Instagram. It’s called Finsta.