Victim succumbs to injuries after accident in Putnam County

POCA, WV - The person involved in the single vehicle accident on Poca River Road on the evening of May 6th, 2017 has died.

According to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, William Steven Smith, of Poca, WV was involved in an accident after losing control of his vehicle.

Police say that he ran off-road onto an embankment before striking a tree.

Mr. Smith was taken from the vehicle by Putnam County EMS and fire services before being transported by plan to CAMC General.

He succumbed to his injuries today, May 11th 2017. 

Mr. Smith was 17-years-old.
 

