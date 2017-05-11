Police: 12-year-old girl accidentally runs over, kills 2-year-ol - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: 12-year-old girl accidentally runs over, kills 2-year-old brother

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: CBS News Courtesy: CBS News

ORLANDO, FL (CBS News) - A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their Orange County home, reports CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the girl started the Chevrolet Traverse to turn on the air-conditioning. Somehow, the vehicle was put in reverse and it backed over the toddler, who was standing in the driveway, according to the FHP.

The FHP said the family was planning to leave the house when the accident occurred.

The toddler was rushed to Nemours Children's Hospital before the Kissimmee Fire Department transferred him to the Osceola Regional Medical Center, FHP Sgt. Kim Montes said. The boy was pronounced dead at Osceola Regional Medical Center.

"It's a sad, unfortunate tragedy," a trooper said. "(That's) the way we're investigating it. "Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Something like this is tragic."

Investigators aren't sure how the vehicle shifted into reverse, the FHP said.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Victim Identified in Fatal Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

    Victim Identified in Fatal Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:08:57 GMT
    Elbert MoselyElbert Mosely

    One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

    One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

  • Police: 12-year-old girl accidentally runs over, kills 2-year-old brother

    Police: 12-year-old girl accidentally runs over, kills 2-year-old brother

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-05-11 17:30:28 GMT

    A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their home.

    A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their home.

  • We Speak to Kanwaha County Emergency Management About the Flash Flood Watch

    We Speak to Kanwaha County Emergency Management About the Flash Flood Watch

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.