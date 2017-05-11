State police: 3 dead, including deputy, in Arkansas

Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.

Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department arrested four people following two separate drug busts. According to criminal complaints, Christopher Clark, Melissa Hanlon, Andrew Maynard, and Jimmy Merritt were arrested after being caught selling suboxone to undercover police. Hanlon, Maynard, and Merrit are each facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Their bond has not been set. Clark is facing charges of aiding and abetting the delivery of a controlled ...

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department arrested four people following two separate drug busts. According to criminal complaints, Christopher Clark, Melissa Hanlon, Andrew Maynard, and Jimmy Merritt were arrested after being caught selling suboxone to undercover police. Hanlon, Maynard, and Merrit are each facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Their bond has not been set. Clark is facing charges of aiding and abetting the delivery of a controlled ...

Imagine your family pet goes missing, only to find out they were snatched from your yard and wound up on an online yard sale site. It's what some have coined "dog-flipping."

Imagine your family pet goes missing, only to find out they were snatched from your yard and wound up on an online yard sale site. It's what some have coined "dog-flipping."

ASSOCIATED PRESS - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing. The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition. Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave...

ASSOCIATED PRESS - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing. The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition. Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave...

ASSOCIATED PRESS - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing. The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition. Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave...

ASSOCIATED PRESS - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing. The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition. Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave...

The Hurricane Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a hit and run last Sunday. Police are looking for a Silver or Gray Jeep Cherokee that was involved in a hit and run on Sunday around 5:30pm in the area of the U.S. 60 and Route 34 split. This vehicle struck two other vehicles and took off on Route 34 towards Hurricane. This vehicle likely has heavy front end damage. It appears that the driver and passenger were...