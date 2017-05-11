Ohio woman sentenced for sex acts with dog - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio woman sentenced for sex acts with dog

Posted: Updated:

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – A Warren woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.

Amber Finney was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 120 of which were suspended, after pleading no contest to a bestiality charge on Thursday. She also received credit for the 33 days in jail she already served.

She will also be on probation for five years and can’t have animals at that time, according to court records.

WKBN received a video from a viewer showing a woman participating in a sex act with a dog and brought it to police. The video had been posted on social media, according to viewers.

Police then began an investigation.

Police said Finney initially told them that the video was fake.

After her arrest last month, she told police that someone drugged her drink at the time when the video was made and she couldn’t remember what happened.

Last summer, Warren became the first Ohio city to make bestiality illegal.

Under the new law, the crime is considered a misdemeanor but would allow for the removal of the animals until the end of the investigation or trial.

The law stems from Salvador Rendon, who investigators say had sex with two dogs multiple times for six years. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 60 of which were suspended.

Police said a 16-year-old boy also admitted to having sex with a dog in Warren last year, but the crimes occurred before the bestiality law went into effect.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Ohio woman sentenced for sex acts with dog

    Ohio woman sentenced for sex acts with dog

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:23:13 GMT

    An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.

    An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.

  • State police: 3 dead, including deputy, in Arkansas

    State police: 3 dead, including deputy, in Arkansas

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 17:52:52 GMT

    Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two other people were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

    Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two other people were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

  • Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.

    Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.