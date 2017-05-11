Great-grandmother arrested after infant dies due to heat exposure

POINT PLEASANT, WV - A trooper with the WVSP Mason County Detachment tells 13 News that a woman has been arrested after leaving her 19-month-old great-grandchild in a hot car, resulting in death.

Cpl. Ward with WVSP Mason County Detachment says that Carolyn Davis, 67, of Point Pleasant, is being charged with child neglect resulting in death.

According to police, Davis was babysitting the infant and a 4-year-old sibling when she left the infant in the car, with the windows up, for several hours on April 5th, 2017.

They say the child was left in the car between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m while Davis was inside her residence with the 4-year-old.

The cause of death is believed to be heat exposure.

Cpl. Ward tells 13 News that Davis had been watching the kids for several months while the mother left for work.

The home was reported as being in bad condition with little room for the children to sleep. Police believe this was a contributing factor why she left the infant in the car.

Davis was arrested May 5th, 2017 after officers finished compiling reports.

She was extradited from the Gallia County Jail to West Virginia and was arraigned in court today.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.



