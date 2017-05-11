Two Mingo County Men Arrested for Arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested for arson in connection to a fire that occurred in Mingo County earlier in May.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has charged Tyler Rhoton, 19, of Beech Creek, and Eric Ferell, 23, of Red Jacket with arson, alleging they set fire to an unoccupied home in Mingo County earlier this month.

Both have been charged with first- and third-degree arson.

Surveillance video obtained by an investigator linked the two men to a May 3 house fire in Beech Creek.

The men admitted to fire marshals that, after attempting to vandalize the home, they set fire to clothes on a couch. The fire then spread through the home and to a vehicle.



Rhoton and Ferell were arrested and taken to Mingo County Magistrate Court where they posted bond.