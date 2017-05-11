Two People Arrested After Large Amount of Drugs Were Seized - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two People Arrested After Large Amount of Drugs Were Seized

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Candace Arnold Candace Arnold

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been arrested after a substantial amount of drugs were seized at two separate locations.

According to a press release, officers with the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau found methamphetamine, $900 in cash and scales at the residence on 4th Street and 5th Avenue.

Kevin Ray Johnson, 48, of Huntington, was arrested on a parole violation and Candace Lane Davis-Arnold, 33, of Huntington, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The follow-up investigation resulted in the execution of another search warrant at a stash house in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue. A substantial amount of heroin, pills, and an unknown, white powder were seized.

