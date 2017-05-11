Man Arrested for Trying to Steal Air Conditioner from Church

A man has been arrested for two counts of breaking and entering after a caller saw a man trying to steal a large air conditioning unit.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to WV Marine in Jefferson in Kanawha County after a caller stated he saw a man trying to steal a large air conditioning unit.

When Deputies arrived, they found a damaged air conditioning unit and began searching the area for a described suspect by the caller.

They heard a commotion inside a nearby building, Landmark Baptist Church on MacCorkle Avenue.

The building had been forcibly entered, and deputies surrounded the building and began searching.

Jason Swindler, 42, of Given, WV, was found in the church.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering.