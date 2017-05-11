K9 tracks down juveniles accused of robbing pizza driver - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

K9 tracks down juveniles accused of robbing pizza driver

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Rancho Cucamonga Police Department

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (WCMH) – It didn’t take police long to find two teens accused robbing a pizza delivery driver.

The robbery happened around 12:10am in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

According to police, a pizza was ordered to a home that turned out to be abandoned. As the driver walked to the home, a juvenile was waiting outside.

Another juvenile snuck up behind the driver and hit him over the head with a bottle.

Police said the juveniles then stole the pizza the driver was carrying, as well as all the pizza from his car.

A Sheriff’s deputy and his K9, Dare, arrived and managed to track down the suspects by scent.

The juveniles, along with two other juveniles were found inside a nearby garage eating the pizza. The two involved in the robbery were arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • K9 tracks down juveniles accused of robbing pizza driver

    K9 tracks down juveniles accused of robbing pizza driver

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:22:34 GMT
    Rancho Cucamonga Police DepartmentRancho Cucamonga Police Department
    RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (WCMH) – It didn’t take police long to find two teens accused robbing a pizza delivery driver. The robbery happened around 12:10am in Rancho Cucamonga, California. According to police, a pizza was ordered to a home that turned out to be abandoned. As the driver walked to the home, a juvenile was waiting outside. Another juvenile snuck up behind the driver and hit him over the head with a bottle. Police said the juveniles then stole the pizza the dr...
    RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (WCMH) – It didn’t take police long to find two teens accused robbing a pizza delivery driver. The robbery happened around 12:10am in Rancho Cucamonga, California. According to police, a pizza was ordered to a home that turned out to be abandoned. As the driver walked to the home, a juvenile was waiting outside. Another juvenile snuck up behind the driver and hit him over the head with a bottle. Police said the juveniles then stole the pizza the dr...

  • How to Be Prepared for The Next Water Outage

    How to Be Prepared for The Next Water Outage

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:22:24 GMT
    HARRISON COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Utilities like water and electricity can go out at any time and leave families and communities wondering what to do. Some Shinnston residents were without water for 5 days and emergency responders want individuals to know how to better prepare the next time there is an outage. "These things sneak up on this. You know events will happen that we hadn't planned but conventional wisdom that we have preached and everybody preaches, you need to have a...
    HARRISON COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Utilities like water and electricity can go out at any time and leave families and communities wondering what to do. Some Shinnston residents were without water for 5 days and emergency responders want individuals to know how to better prepare the next time there is an outage. "These things sneak up on this. You know events will happen that we hadn't planned but conventional wisdom that we have preached and everybody preaches, you need to have a...

  • Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission Mother’s Day

    Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission Mother’s Day

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:14:05 GMT
    Visitors arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)Visitors arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday by offering free admission to all moms. The zoo is partnering with TriHealth to offer the deal, according to a press release. There are quite a few baby animals on display, including 3 tiger cubs, 3 painted dog pups, two giraffes, a red panda, and an armadillo. The zoo is open 10am-5pm on Sunday, May 14. It is located at 3400 Vine Street in Cincinnati. The zoo rec...
    CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday by offering free admission to all moms. The zoo is partnering with TriHealth to offer the deal, according to a press release. There are quite a few baby animals on display, including 3 tiger cubs, 3 painted dog pups, two giraffes, a red panda, and an armadillo. The zoo is open 10am-5pm on Sunday, May 14. It is located at 3400 Vine Street in Cincinnati. The zoo rec...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.