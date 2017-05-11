How to Be Prepared for The Next Water Outage

Francis and Trump are due to meet at the Vatican on May 24.
Seven brothers and sisters are being adopted by the same family after spending nearly four years in foster care.
A plan to bring four new restaurants to the East End of Charleston may now be taking a little longer than expected. The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) owns the property and land on the East End. In November 2017 Tennessee based Fresh Capital Group entered into a developmental agreement with CURA that gave them 180 days to look at the properties and make a deal. But after looking deeper into one of them they asked for more time. As the traffic buzzes by the storefronts ...
Perhaps they knew the men were hoping to bag a turkey?
Turns out Matthew McConaughey thinks taking a canopy tour in Hocking Hills is alright, alright, alright.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.
A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their home.
Seven brothers and sisters are being adopted by the same family after spending nearly four years in foster care.
Dispatchers in Jackson County, WV say north bound Interstate 77 is closed. A crash happened just before 1 Thursday morning involving a truck pulling a horse trailer. The northbound lanes around Mile Marker 141 are closed at this time.
Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.
Imagine your family pet goes missing, only to find out they were snatched from your yard and wound up on an online yard sale site. It's what some have coined "dog-flipping."
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
