How to Be Prepared for The Next Water Outage

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HARRISON COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Utilities like water and electricity can go out at any time and leave families and communities wondering what to do. Some Shinnston residents were without water for 5 days and emergency responders want individuals to know how to better prepare the next time there is an outage.

"These things sneak up on this. You know events will happen that we hadn't planned but conventional wisdom that we have preached and everybody preaches, you need to have at least three days worth of supplies in your house. When we talk about supplies think about what you can be cut off from," said Paul Bump. Director of Harrison County Emergency Services.

The water main that broke in Shinnston occurred when a tree fell on the line and severed it, but Bump said he wants people to know that summer thunderstorms and floods can cause water and electricity outages and now is the time to get prepared.

"One of the biggest things we have trouble with is water and medicine. Those are the hardest things to get the quantity of that people need. When we are talking about water, there are two different kinds of water you are dealing with drinking water and then water to bathe or wash dishes that kind of thing with," said Bump.

Bump said that communities often receive donations of bottled water but he suggests having three days of water on hand at your house, along with empty storage containers in the event you need to go to the fire department and fill up.

Bump wants people to ask themselves, "If I need to go down to a neighboring fire station or across town to get water, do I have a couple of gallon jugs, do I have some kind of collapsible container or big Igloo coolers that I can get some water in and take home," said Bump.

