Putnam County church for sale, plans to build brand new facility nearby

A popular church in Putnam County is on the market.

Teays Valley Church of God is selling their building with plans to build a bigger brand new facility about a mile away.

The church's pastor Melissa Pratt said they've outgrown the current building.

The new facility will have many new features and extra space they hope to share with the community.

"The building will feature a double gymnasium, some break out rooms for conferences, children and youth facilities," Pratt said. "We've decided we aren't even going to have staff offices in the building because we wanted to maximize the space for community use."

The church is planning to break ground on the new building at the end of May pending a vote later this month.