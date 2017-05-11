Putnam County church for sale, plans to build brand new facility - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Putnam County church for sale, plans to build brand new facility nearby

Posted: Updated:
SCOTT DEPOT, WV -

A popular church in Putnam County is on the market. 

Teays Valley Church of God is selling their building with plans to build a bigger brand new facility about a mile away. 

The church's pastor Melissa Pratt said they've outgrown the current building. 

The new facility will have many new features and extra space they hope to share with the community. 

"The building will feature a double gymnasium, some break out rooms for conferences, children and youth facilities," Pratt said. "We've decided we aren't even going to have staff offices in the building because we wanted to maximize the space for community use."

The church is planning to break ground on the new building at the end of May pending a vote later this month. 

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.