Local toddler dealing with Lyme disease scare

A local toddler is now battling a potentially serious disease after just playing outside in her front yard in Kanawha County. Doctors say she now has Lyme disease.

Running around the park it seems like little Raelynn Delafuentes is having a normal Thursday. But just hours earlier she was having her Lyme disease checked out at the hospital.

"It just got worse so we went back and they told us we needed to go to the hospital to get IV antibiotics," said Raelynn's mother about when she first took her daughter to the hospital.

Her mom found the tick on her on April 30, 2017. She didn’t think much of it because Lyme disease isn’t common in the area. Then days later a rash developed on Raelynn’s stomach getting worse as time passed eventually landing her in the hospital for a day and a half.

"Now we’re just in the process of waiting for tests to come back to see if she’s going to have the long term condition or if we caught it early enough to get rid of the whole thing," said Tiffany Delafuentes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Lyme disease can cause long term damage to joints and the nervous system.

"I’m holding out hope especially now that she’s still on the same medication she was in the hospital and I’m hoping that we did catch it early enough," said Tiffany Delafuentes.

Raelynn’s second birthday is on May 15, 2017. Her rash has improved. It’s recommended you check your kids every time after playing outside. If you see what may be a tick bite you should get it checked out.

"Definitely go to your doctor just for them to check the child and make sure that it’s not Lyme disease," said Stephanie Dewees, Nursing Director at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

In the meantime Raelynn’s enjoying her time outside the doctor’s office.

"She hasn’t let it bother her at all, the only time she’s really let it get to her is when she had fevers with it and other than that she’s just been her happy go lucky self," said her mother.

Nurses and doctors want to remind you to keep your kids away from those high grassy or wooded areas and always put bug spray on.