Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton, VA child

HAMPTON, VA - The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction.

The Hampton Police Division is looking for Chloe Johnson, a black, female baby with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at the 1900 block of Hastings Avenue in Hampton, Virginia.

Police believe they may be traveling in a 2013 black Kia Optima with Virginia license plate number VAW2197 heading towards Buckroe Beach. 

Also missing and possibly abducted is the child's mother, Keir Johnson. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, tee shirt, and glasses.

Please contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)727-6111 or the Virginia State Police at at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:09 AM EDT
