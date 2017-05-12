Former ‘Sons of Guns’ star sentenced to life, plus 40 years in p - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former ‘Sons of Guns’ star sentenced to life, plus 40 years in prison for raping preteen girls

BATON ROUGE, LA. (WFLA) —Television personality Will Hayden, who starred in the Discovery Channel reality show, Sons of Guns will spend the rest of his life behind bars for raping two preteen girls over the course of two decades in East Baton Rouge Parish, The Advocate reported on Thursday.

Hayden was found guilty in April on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape. The latter charge carries a mandatory term of life in prison. He was sentenced on Thurday to two life sentences, plus 40 years. He is not eligible for probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

His victims, now 15 and 37-years-old said they were raped by Hayden in emotional testimonies during the trial. The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old. The other victim said she was 12 when she was raped in 2014.

