Ex-social worker in Kentucky found guilty of filing false abuse claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky state social worker has been convicted of filing false child abuse complaints against two people in Grayson County.

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2qz2Xxt ) a jury convicted 40-year-old Beth Bond on four counts of official misconduct and four counts of falsely reporting an incident Monday. She was sentenced to one year in jail and fined $300.

The false complaints began in 2014 and were levied against a close friend's husband and a pastor at her church. The friend, Shawna Beauchamp, says allegations included violence, drug abuse and sexual abuse. She said Bond offered to check confidential records to find the complainant's identity.

Bond didn't offer an explanation during the trial. She pleaded guilty to similar charges in Hardin County last year, receiving a 12-month suspended sentence.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

