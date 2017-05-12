Couple to wed after losing nearly 600 pounds together - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Couple to wed after losing nearly 600 pounds together

Posted: Updated:
In this undated photo provided by Ronnie Brower, Brower and his fiancee' Andrea Masella pose for a photo. The couple, who bonded over their weight loss journeys, losing a total of 578 pounds, will marry on Saturday, March 13, 2017. (Ronnie Brower via AP) In this undated photo provided by Ronnie Brower, Brower and his fiancee' Andrea Masella pose for a photo. The couple, who bonded over their weight loss journeys, losing a total of 578 pounds, will marry on Saturday, March 13, 2017. (Ronnie Brower via AP)

SYRACUSE, NY (AP) — Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.

Brower and that admirer, Andrea Masella, formed a bond around that shared mission, and on Saturday they will get married in their hometown of Syracuse, New York, celebrating their new lives and all they’ve lost together, a combined 578 pounds.

“I was just really inspired by him and I thought he was super cute,” said Masella, 24. “We started talking at the gym and I hate to sound cliche but it was love at first sight.”

Nick Murphy, Brower’s personal trainer who also will be his best man, calls it “a match made in heaven, a storybook movie.”

In this combination photo of images provided by Ronnie Brower, Brower is seen before and after losing 458 pounds. For four years Brower dieted and worked out three hours a day. (Ronnie Bower via AP)Masella, who works as a hairdresser, said she and Brower plan to continue to support not only each other in their commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but to counsel and inspire others as well.

“Both of us had used food as a coping mechanism; I would just eat my feelings,” Masella said. “We’ve gone through a lot of counseling to come to terms with that and change.”

Brower, 32, is slim, trim and happy now, but he recalls that he hit his peak weight, and rock bottom, in 2013 when he was so heavy he could barely leave his parent’s house.

“I was depressed, addicted to pills and alcohol, eating 10 double cheeseburgers or two large pizzas at a time,” Brower said. “My turning point was, my doctor told me if I kept on like this I’d be dead before I was 30. I was 28.”

At the urging of a friend, Brower contacted Murphy, owner of Mission Fitness. Under Murphy’s guidance, Brower gave up drugs and alcohol, followed a low-carbohydrate diet and started working out for three hours a day, beginning with simply lifting his arms while sitting in a chair. Within 100 days he had lost 100 pounds and was able to leave the house and go to the gym for his workouts.

“My job 24 hours a day was to get healthy and save my life,” he said.

In this combination photo of images provided by Andrea Massella, Massella appears before and after losing significant body weight. (Doreen Massella, left, and Jill Murphy/Mission Fitness via AP)

After 23 months, he had shed much of his excess weight when he met Masella. At 5-foot-4, she had weighed 250 pounds in 2014 and was on her way to losing 120 pounds. Their first date was playing ping pong and basketball at the gym.

“We laugh all the time,” he said.

Brower was grateful for Masella’s tender loving care when he underwent four surgeries to remove 30 pounds of sagging skin. “It was really intense,” he said.

Brower now works two jobs, as a school bus driver and a loading dock worker, and has moved out of his parents’ house into his own place. He looks forward to married life after he and Masella take their vows at the Christian church where his trainer baptized him three years ago.

“People come to me all the time, asking for weight-loss advice,” Brower said. “I just tell them there’s hope out there. If you want it bad enough and put your mind to it, anybody can do it.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Couple to wed after losing nearly 600 pounds together

    Couple to wed after losing nearly 600 pounds together

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:08:27 GMT

    Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight. 

    Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight. 

  • Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton, VA child

    Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton, VA child

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:09 AM EDT2017-05-12 11:09:08 GMT
    your4state.comyour4state.com

    Also missing and possibly abducted is the child's mother.

    Also missing and possibly abducted is the child's mother.

  • WV 1st-grader brings unloaded handgun to school

    WV 1st-grader brings unloaded handgun to school

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:21 AM EDT2017-05-12 08:21:29 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Children reported the gun after seeing the girl show it to another student.

    Children reported the gun after seeing the girl show it to another student.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.